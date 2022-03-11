The confidence in the air was palpable when Colorado Springs Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke sat down for media day Wednesday joined by forwards Hadji Barry and Elvis Amoh, defender Matt Mahoney and midfielder Zach Zandi.
Colorado Springs had an impressive 2021 regular season in which it scored a franchise-high 60 goals and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2016. Things came to a disappointing end when they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Orange County SC, the eventual USL Championship league winners.
The Switchbacks open the 2022 season Saturday against none other than Orange County. Barry, who won the Golden Boot and MVP awards last season, made it clear that the club's goal this year is to be where their opponents are now.
“We come into this season with a clear mindset. We want to win the championship,” Barry said.
To that end Burke, also the team's general manager, emphasized the changes made to the roster in the offseason, which favored experience over youth.
"We targeted a couple players, Elvis (Amoh) being a great example, who are in their prime, who are performing at a really high level in some of our rival clubs," he said. “Macca” (Macauley) King is another good example of a guy that we went and traded for to get him out of El Paso. Dennis Erdmann is another good example, Jeff Caldwell, these guys are all high performers in other good environments. But we feel like when we piece them all together all that experience will carry us to a couple more wins this year."
Each player brings something to the table. Amoh, who has been scoring regularly in the club's preseason matches, led the Rio Grande Valley Toros in scoring last season. Erdmann, a defender, has played over 26,000 minutes of professional soccer in Germany. King was fourth in goals scored for the El Paso Locomotive as a defender and named to the USL Championship Team of the Week five times last year. Caldwell was second in the league in 2021 in saves and was a finalist for goalkeeper of the year.
"Bringing more experienced competitive guys into the group, it makes the whole level of the group raise," Mahoney said of integrating new faces on defense and a new goalkeeper. "We're all experienced guys. Soccer is the same for everyone in different teams. We play a different style, but we're all well-educated in soccer and good guys off the field so we communicate about it and it's been good so far."
Burke believes the Switchbacks play the hardest schedule this season. The first portion of 2022 won't be a cake walk. From now until June 3, Colorado Springs plays 13 league contests. Nine are against playoff teams from a season ago, with another two games being played against an expansion team.
Burke believes it's imperative for the Switchbacks to train hard, be fit and not get complacent. With that in mind, the Switchbacks acquired 21-year-old Ben Mines on loan from MLS club FC Cincinnati. Although young, Mines has played professional soccer since he was a teenager, according to Burke, and has been a part of title winning teams in the past, including Orange County. Mines made an instant impression on the team, scoring twice in the club's final preseason match against Real Monarchs.
Burke wasn't shy about saying that he brought Mines in to challenge forwards Michee Ngalina and Malik Johnson. The latter was acquired in December by Colorado Springs after being named team MVP for Real Monarchs SLC last season.
“Malik (Johnson) is a fantastic addition to our team and has a lot of really high-end qualities," Burke said. "But I don’t want anyone in our group collectively, even [Amoh, Zandi, Barry and Mahoney] to ever be complacent," Burke said. "So adding a starting quality attacking player keeps Michee (Ngalina) on his toes, keeps Malik on his toes and we continue to push the group in our training environment.”
It all adds up to what the Switchbacks believe will be a formidable group starting Saturday. While the new additions on defense should serve to limit the number of goals Colorado Springs concedes, Burke said the team will still employ a high press and be potent offensively, noting that the club will not take their "foot off the pedal."
Burk said he has pushed his team hard this offseason and he's happy the that team is looking pretty healthy heading into Saturday.
“You can walk in with full confidence that we’re prepared to do damage on some level," he said.
Switchbacks Roster:
Goalkeeper
1 Jeff Caldwell
30 Christian Herrera
Defender
5 Matthew Mahoney
15 Jimmy Ockford
27 Macauley King
31 Dennis Erdmann
55 Tristan Hodge
Midfielder
4 Yesin van der Pluijm
6 Cameron Lindley
8 Zachary Zandi
13 Steven Echeverria
16 Beverly Makangila
17 Issa Rayyan
20 Ben Mines
Forward
10 Hadji Barry
7 Malik Johnson
11 Michee Ngalina
23 Elvis Amoh
90 Kharlton Belmar