In March, former Colorado Springs Switchbacks captain Hadji Barry expressed the club's unwavering goal for the 2022 season.
“We come into this season with a clear mindset. We want to win the championship,” Barry said at the Switchbacks' preseason media day.
Much has transpired in the more than seven months since that statement was made, including Barry's departure to an Egyptian Premier League team. Nevertheless, Colorado Springs remains in position to make his words a reality with just three more wins.
"I think from a recruiting standpoint people now know that this is place you can come to challenge for a trophy," Colorado Springs head coach Brendan Burke said following the club's postseason victory over Rio Grande Valley FC last week. "We're still a couple games away from that so I'm not getting ahead of myself. But I can feel it. I can sense it and I've been doing this for a long time. That feeling doesn't come without merit."
For the club to bring a trophy to Colorado Springs, the next victory has to come Saturday as they host Sacramento Republic FC in the conference semifinals of the USL Championship Playoffs. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Members of the Switchbacks have spoken all year about making Weidner Field a fortress and a difficult place to play for opposing clubs. True to their word, the Switchbacks have done just that with a record of 10-4-3 in Colorado Springs during the regular season. The club had an overall record of 17-13-4 in 2022 and won its first playoff match at Weidner last week, 3-0 over Rio Grande Valley.
Speaking of 3-0 wins, the Switchbacks and Republic FC split their matches this season with Colorado Springs besting Sacramento at home July 1 and losing to Sacramento in California Aug. 17. Both matches featured a 3-0 result.
In the first match, Barry scored two goals for Colorado Springs. In the second contest, Sacramento's leading scorer forward Maalique Foster broke through in the 12th minute and Republic FC never looked back.
Sacramento should come in with a lot of poise Saturday despite the environment. The California club is no stranger to big moments, having made it past a bevy of teams from the United Soccer League, Major League Soccer and others to finish as the runner up in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup this year. Even so, Republic FC went 5-9-3 away from Heart Health Park in Sacramento during the regular season.
Foster has eight goals on the year for Sacramento, including the playoffs. Midfielder Rodrigo Lopez leads the club in assists with 10.
Forward Elvis Amoh leads Colorado Springs in goals scored with 13. Midfielder Cam Lindley and forward Michee Ngalina lead the club in assists with 9 apiece.