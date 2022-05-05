Despite finishing the game with 10 men, the Switchbacks outlasted Rio Grande Valley Thursday night 3-2 to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Colorado Springs was flying high midway through the second half up 3-0 courtesy of goals from forward Elvis Amoh in the first half and midfielder Zach Zandi in the second. Rio Grande Valley had an own goal in the 64th minute as well.
The Toros never stopped fighting however, they forced a penalty kick off a hand ball in the 75th minute. Colorado Springs Keeper Jeff Caldwell made a tremendous diving save to keep Rio Grande Valley off the board. The visitors would not be denied and scored off a header from midfielder Frank Nodarse off a corner kick in the 76th minute.
Rio Grande Valley found the back of the net again off a nearly identical play this time from defender Wahab Ackwei.
Just when things couldn’t get worse, Switchbacks defender Triston Hodge received a red card in the 81st minute on a foul on Rio Grande Valley forward Frank Lopez who was going to be one-on-one with Caldwell for a would-be equalizer.
Colorado Springs didn’t let the win slip away, blocking several Rio Grande Valley attempts for the remainder of regulation, including a third header off a corner, which was saved by Caldwell.
“We talked about making this place a fortress," Zandi said. "We made it a little tough on ourselves at the end but three points is three points. We’ll take it but obviously a lot to improve on. We can’t let it get that close at the end."
Amoh scored 13 goals for the Rio Grande Valley Toros last season, he found the back of the net against his old squad in the 43rd minute. Forward Hadji Barry found Amoh who put a low shot just past Toros keeper John Tyler Deric.
Thursday was Amoh’s first start since the team’s last home game against Memphis 901 FC April 16.
“That was very much by design," coach Brendan Burke said. "We wanted him to have an opportunity to show against his old team and he grabbed it with both hands. He took his goal really well in the first half.”
The club’s second goal came in the 52nd minute off a corner kick. Midfielder Zach Zandi fired a high arching shot from well outside the top corner of the box. Zandi’s shot bounced in the penalty area and up past Rio Grande Valley’s keeper.
The game winner came courtesy of forward Malik Johnson who dribbled past multiple defenders in the Toros’ box and then attempted a centering pass intended for defender Matt Mahoney. The ball deflected off a Rio Grande Valley defender and into the back of the net.
Colorado Springs has scored three goals in back-to-back games and are starting to hit their stride offensively. Burke said the team’s scoring prowess is bolstered by having so many dangerous players on the field.
“I think because it’s coming from so many different players right now I think that rhythm can continue,” Burke said. “When you’re relying on just one or two guys they can kind of run dry and they get tired over the course of the season. But because we’re able to hit teams from four or five different positions right now, I think that puts in the position to sustain it better than we did last year.”
The Switchbacks head back on the road for the next three weeks, with the club’s next match at San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.