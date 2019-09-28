It felt like it was goodbye for interim coach Wolde Harris and the Switchbacks following a 3-1 defeat to Las Vegas Lights on Saturday at Weidner Field.
Harris gathered the full squad on the field after the final whistle sounded, even calling some back from the dressing room, for a brief chat. While the contents of the discussion remained mostly private, the group broke the huddle while yelling “Wolde!” in unison.
“It was kinda personal, to be honest, just between me and the team,” Harris said before quickly moving on. “I think we got our chances tonight early and didn’t take them, and they got their chances late and put them in the net. It’s just the story of football. You gotta take your chances when you get them.”
That’s been the story for Switchbacks soccer for much of the previous few seasons regardless of whether it was Harris or Steve Trittschuh, his predecessor, making the decisions.
“For what it’s worth, I think he did a good job,” winger Shane Malcolm said. “The results may not show that, but that’s just how we were set up from the beginning. Credit to Wolde for what he’s done.”
Saturday was an ending of sorts, as it was the first game since the club announced Alan Koch would be the man tabbed to be the second permanent coach of the local United Soccer League Championship squad. Koch is expected to be in town early next week, but Harris will have one more shot as coach when Los Angeles Galaxy II closes out the Switchbacks’ home schedule on Oct. 5 before serving as an assistant for the final two road matches.
“He talked to us afterwards and just thanked all of us, and we thanked him,” left back Ish Jome said. “I think it’ll be a great way to end his interim period with a win. That’s what I really want. I hope we can do that for him.”
After a quiet opening 20 minutes against Las Vegas, the Switchbacks created a dangerous chance off their first corner but Kris Reaves couldn’t push the ball across from close range.
“I don’t know how that didn’t go in the goal,” Harris lamented.
Jordan Schweitzer tried a shot from the top of the box soon after but sent it high and Saeed Robinson saw his shot saved and eventually cleared, as the teams played a scoreless first half.
“It’s a little bit of a microcosm of the season,” Jome said. “We played well in the first half. We had a few chances. I think we had better chances on goal than they did to score, we just didn’t capitalize on ours.”
Las Vegas took a 2-0 lead, scoring goals in the 55th and 80th minutes off counterattacks. Irvin Parra’s second goal of the game put the visitors up 3-0 in the 80th minute before Abdul Rwatubyaye headed in the Switchbacks’ lone goal in stoppage time.
“Guys fought,” Harris said. “That’s one part of the thing I said to them. They didn’t give up and I’m proud of them.”
The home finale is a chance not only for the Switchbacks to send their interim coach and longtime assistant out with a win but some other important people into the offseason on something of a positive as well.
“I love the Switchbacks,” Malcolm said. “I love the fans here. It’s like family. So for me, personally, I feel like next weekend - the last home game of the season - we have to get a result.”