The Colorado Springs Switchbacks established an early lead Saturday night in Los Angeles but eventually succumbed to the LA Galaxy II attack, falling 3-1 in a key matchup late in the regular season.
Mason Toye, a loanee from MLS side Minnesota United, took a feed from midfielder Jordan Schweitzer, cut back on a Galaxy II defender and slotted home the finish between the legs of the LA keeper in the 11th minute.
The lead lasted for roughly 15 minutes as Tomas Hillard-Arce headed a ball into the top corner of the near post off a set piece in the 27th minute.
In the 29th minute, Ariel Lassiter buried a rebound to give the host the lead.
Lassiter added a second roughly 10 minutes into the second half, and despite a couple decent looks, the Switchbacks could not get any closer the rest of the way.
The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on Sept. 15 when they'll take on Rio Grande Valley.