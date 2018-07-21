With a missed opportunity lingering, Switchbacks striker Marty Maybin made a point to try and make amends in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Tulsa at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.
Maybin said he’s got the short memory of resilient striker, but last week’s shot from inside the box, the team’s best chance in a 1-0 loss, sailed high and seemed to stick with him.
“Today, I came out with a mindset that I owed a goal for last week,” Maybin said. “And I had to score another big one this week.”
Maybin did what he set out to, scoring a pair of well-timed goals and helping the hosts to a needed three points.
His first came after the Roughnecks’ Joaquin Rivas timed his run perfectly and finished a one-on-one chance with Switchbacks keeper Steward Ceus to put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute. Roughly 20 minutes later, Maybin got the goal he owed when left back Josh Suggs got to the end line and played a low cross back across the face of goal. Maybin got on the end for a tap-in.
“That was a perfect ball by Suggs,” Maybin said. “It’s good to see stuff like that coming into fruition. I just cheated on the backside and seen that he was always going to get there, so I made the late run.”
Jordan Burt gave the hosts a lead at the half, as he finished from the penalty spot after Saeed Robinson was obstructed while attempting a shot inside the box.
Maybin’s second came after Shane Malcolm laid off a ball after quality build-up play between the two. Initially, it looked like Malcolm would get the shot, but a couple of defenders tracked back and forced Malcolm into looking for another option as Maybin ran onto the pass in the center of the area and deposited it into the left side of goal.
“I was like, ‘This is a gift,’” Malcolm said. “I laid it off to him and Marty does what Marty does.”
Malcolm’s unselfishness was rewarded after an own goal helped the Roughnecks pull within a goal in the 78th minute.
Malcolm put the game away in the 87th minute after Robinson’s pace put him in on goal only to see his shot saved. Malcolm passed the rebound into an open goal to secure a needed three points.
“It keeps us in range of everybody, I think,” coach Steve Trittschuh said. “We gotta go to Texas now and try and get some results.”
The Switchbacks head to San Antonio for a Wednesday match before completing a road swing at Rio Grande Valley.
“The three points is the most important thing at the end of the day. I’m just happy I could contribute,” Maybin said.
“We’ve been hurting ourselves, and it’s about time we went on a good run.”