There are a couple of similarities between the Switchbacks and their opponent Friday night in San Diego Loyal SC.

First, the two are neck and neck in the USL Championship's Western Conference standings, with Colorado Springs in fourth place, with a 9-9-1 record and 28 points, and San Diego in fifth place at 7-5-6 with 27 points.

But a similarity that stands out to Colorado Springs head coach Stephen Hogan is between him and his counterpart, San Diego's Nate Miller. Both are young coaches who took the reins of their respective clubs this season. Hogan took over from Brendan Burke and Miller fromr renowned player Landon Donovan, who moved to Loyal's front office as executive vice president of soccer operations in the offseason.

While the players have to execute on the field, Hogan believes a key aspect of the game could be the tactical duel between the two coaches.

"Similar to my situation, (Miller's) been with someone who has a name in Landon Donovan ... he's incorporated one of two things and we're right there, we're right neck and neck, one above the other in the league standings," Hogan said. "The understanding of (Friday) is I think it's more of a tactical battle, I think it's a coach's game. Players have to execute, but it's a staff game in terms of what we see because they are so in tune to manipulating things for what they are playing against. "

Part of the secret to Colorado Springs' recent success has been implementing philosophy, culture and aggression into how the Switchbacks play, especially at home, Hogan said.

"I don't think people can handle that," he said of opponents playing at Weidner Field. "So if we can execute that against a very good possession team, I think we'll be all right."

Loyal SC may be a bit more vulnerable than their record or position in the West would dictate. Though San Diego snapped a six-match winless streak July 8, beating Hartford Athletic, that club has the fewest points from matches in the USL Championship, with 10 off a 2-12-4 record. The Switchbacks, meanwhile, have won their last two games and their last four at home.

Colorado Springs will look to get another three points at Weidner Field Friday at 7 p.m.

Switchbacks forward Romario Williams has a team-leading eight goals on the season. Forward Deshane Beckford leads in assists with four.

Loyal forward Evan Conway also has eight goals to lead his club. Fellow forward Tumi Moshobane leads in assists with five.