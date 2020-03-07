Switchbacks FC started its first full season under Alan Koch's direction with a win on the road, beating Oklahoma City Energy, 2-1, on Saturday night.
The final 15 minutes started with the sides locked in a 1-1 tie, but first-year wing Uvaldo Luna’s shot from a tight angle put the Energy defense in a tough spot and produced an own goal that gave the visitors a lead, which they held onto after keeper Sean Melvin saved a set piece at the end of stoppage time.
"Uvaldo worked very, very hard all game long," Koch said. "He found pockets of space to play in."
Christian Volesky, who previously played for the Energy, opened the scoring early. In the 16th minute, the forward got on the end of a pass from Aidan Daniels and touched the ball over the line with his second effort.
“To get rewarded in the first game is awesome,” Koch said, noting Volesky’s work ethic in the preseason despite failing to score.
The hosts equalized off a set piece early in the second half when Atiba Harris headed a ball past Melvin., who came up big to keep it level just minutes later.
Oklahoma City owned a 14-12 advantage in shots, but the Switchbacks put seven of their attempts on target compared to the Energy’s five.
With the win, the Switchbacks matched their road win total from last year, which also came in the first match of the season.
The Switchbacks will look to continue the success into their home opener against San Antonio on Saturday.
Forward Jackson's season could be over before it started
Niki Jackson, a Colorado Rapids forward loaned to the Switchbacks in the preseason, will miss considerable time with a knee injury that requires surgery, the club announced prior to Saturday's match.
"That’s very disappointing," Koch said. "We’re wishing him a speedy recovery."
Koch said the club is exploring options to bolster the position that work within the club's budget. Jackson is expected to miss six to eight months.