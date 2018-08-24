Heading into the Aug. 11 trip to Tulsa, the Switchbacks coaching staff wasn’t thrilled to have a two-week break from competition so late in the season, but following a 2-1 loss to the Roughnecks for Tulsa’s second win of the season, a weekend off didn’t sound so bad.
The team trained for a couple days upon returning to Colorado Springs before taking the weekend to recharge after what Steve Trittschuh called one of the team’s two poor performances this season, the other being a 4-1 loss at Las Vegas.
“Physically, it was good because they came back and they’re flying around, so that was good. We need that. It’s still part of our game,” Trittschuh said. “It was good mentally to get away from the game a little bit too and let them think about what we need to do, but everybody came back on Monday and we were refreshed. We had some good trainings this week.”
The time off allowed some other teams to catch up to the Switchbacks, the Western Conference leaders in games played for much of the season.
Heading into Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. contest at third-place Phoenix, the Switchbacks sit 12th in the standings but just three points back of the final playoff spot with eight games to play.
“We’ve put ourselves in a position where we just need to focus on winning games,” midfielder Jordan Schweitzer said. “Obviously that was the goal going up to each and every game. Things haven’t gone our way. There’s things that obviously we need to work on, and that’s why we’re out here.”
A late-morning training session Thursday wrapped up the team’s preparations, which included some work in a different formation, before starting a busy week with the trip to Phoenix.
“We just tweaked a couple things against these guys. We’ll see if it works, and if it doesn’t, then we’ve got the guys out there and we can just switch it around real quick,” Trittschuh said.
“We’ve got to put pressure on them. We can’t let them play.”
Trittschuh added that defender Pascal Eboussi is the only Switchback managing an injury.
“Everyone is in the boat,” Schweitzer said. “We just gotta keep rowing.”