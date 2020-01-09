Jamaican midfielder Andre Lewis used a Canadian connection to return to professional soccer in the United States.
Lewis got to know first-year Switchbacks coach Alan Koch during their time with Vancouver Whitecaps and completed the reunion when his signing was announced by the Colorado Springs United Soccer League club on Thursday. Koch coached the reserves where Lewis spent some time in 2015 after being selected with the seventh pick in the 2014 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.
"I'm excited to join the team and I'm looking forward to play for the Switchbacks in 2020," Lewis said in the club release. "Alan Koch is a coach that I had and know for quite some time from my time back in Vancouver in the MLS. I know that the Switchbacks are an ambitious team and I’m coming with my experience and knowledge to try and help the team push into the playoffs and push for a title in 2020."
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder also spent time with Charleston and Portland before returning to his homeland to play for Portmore United, where he started his professional career. Lewis has played with Jamaica’s U-17 and U-20 national teams and has three caps with the senior team to his name.
"Having worked with Andre a few years ago in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps, it is a pleasure to get to work with him again," Koch said. "He is a talented player who has all the athletic and technical skills to be successful in our midfield. His range of passing is excellent and his infectious personality is a major energy driver for those around him. I don't think he has reached his capacity yet in his career, and we will push him every day to reach higher performance levels."