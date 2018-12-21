Good news came in a set of three Friday for Switchbacks FC fans concerned that the club would lose some of its identity after reaching an affiliation agreement with Colorado Rapids.
The club announced that wingers Shane Malcolm and Saeed Robinson and center back Jamal Jack, all members of the 2018 Switchbacks outfit, signed to return for the 2019 USL Championship season. Malcolm re-signed with the club, while Robinson and Jack had their club options picked up, per the club release.
Malcolm, who missed a couple of matches on international duty with Guam, tied for the team lead with six goals and five assists last season. He was voted as the team’s most valuable player by the Trailheads supporters group.
Robinson tallied five goals, most of which came from distance in a torrid stretch to end the season.
Jack was a staple in the center of the defense, starting all 34 of the club’s matches. Josh Suggs, the 2018 captain, was the only other player to start every game.
"With as much turnover we will have on the team, it's important to have players familiar with the club," said Switchbacks head coach, Steve Trittschuh. "These three contributed a lot last season and I expect them to perform even better in 2019."
With the previously announced signings of Jordan Burt and Rony Argueta, the first five members of the 2019 squad have sported the Switchbacks FC crest before.
Other familiar faces will not be back, as AJ Ajeakwa, another attacker from last season, his heading to Tulsa Roughnecks, while Pascal Eboussi, who sometimes started next to Jack, headed to San Antonio FC.
Schedule set
The USL Championship 2019 schedule, released earlier this week, has the Switchbacks opening the season at LA Galaxy II on March 9 before the club’s home opener on March 16 against Sacramento Republic.
Playoff picture expands
The USL also announced the playoffs will expand to the top 10 teams in each conference. Seeds 7-10 will be paired in a play-in game before the conference quarterfinals.