The Colorado Springs Switchbacks tweeted out a photo of the Jamaican flag before the club announced the signing of midfielder Devon Williams formerly of The Miami FC.
Williams is the third Jamaican player the club has signed this offseason, joining defender Deshane Beckford who returned to the Switchbacks from San Antonio and Maalique Foster who came from Sacramento Republic FC.
Williams appeared in 29 games for Miami last season and started in all of those contests. He made 1,619 passes and had an 88% passing accuracy.
After the Switchbacks' western conference final loss at San Antonio, head coach and general manager Brendan Burke spoke about bringing winners on to the team. Williams fits the bill having won three championships, two with Louisville City FC in 2017 and 2018 and one with New York Red Bulls II in 2016.
“I'm really just looking forward to adding on to the success the team had last season," Williams said to Switchbacks personnel. "It's evident the Switchbacks are building towards a Championship and I'm glad to be a part of it."