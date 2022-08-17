Wednesday night, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks found themselves in the same position as El Paso Locomotive FC from their Aug. 12 game, down 3-0 at the half.
Unlike with El Paso, however, the Switchbacks could not fight their way back into the match, falling to Sacramento Republic FC by the same score at full time. The team was without head coach Brendan Burke, who served a suspension after he was ejected late in the El Paso game.
Colorado Springs falls to 13-9-3 as a result. The Switchbacks won the previous match between the two clubs 3-0, on July 1 at Weidner Field. Wednesday's loss marks the sixth-straight game that the Switchbacks have not won.
Sacramento opened the scoring in the 12th minute, when forward Maalique Foster fired the ball in from inside the 6-yard-box off a rebound that rolled away from Switchbacks keeper Jeff Caldwell after he made a diving save on a shot from Republic midfielder Keko Gontan.
In the 32nd minute, midfielder Matt LaGrassa scored on an unreal strike from well beyond the 18-yard-box. The shot went low, rolled past a sea of bodies, through the legs of Colorado Springs defender Matt Mahoney and into the back of the net.
Colorado Springs' defensive woes continued as Sacramento exploited the right (Sacramento's right) side of the Switchbacks' defense.
Defender Jack Gurr nearly made it 3-0 in the 42nd minute, but his shot went wide of the far side of the goal. Republic FC would score again in the first minute of stoppage time. Gurr found Gontan at the top of the penalty area. His shot crossed the box and rolled into the far side of the net.
Colorado Springs looked to have some life moments later, when forward Michee Ngalina threaded a pass from the near side of the box to fellow forward Elvis Amoh, who tapped the ball with the back of his heel and past Sacramento keeper Danny Vitiello. However, Amoh was called offside.
A highlight for Colorado Springs in the match came from Caldwell in the 61st minute. He had a tremendous save against midfielder Rodrigo Lopez on a penalty kick. The foul was conceded by defender Triston Hodge. Caldwell guessed correctly and dove for the save in the bottom-right corner, pushing Lopez's attempt back into the 6-yard-box to Foster, who couldn't capitalize on the rebound.
Despite the defeat, Colorado Springs remains in third place in the USL Championship's Western Conference, but Sacramento leapfrogs New Mexico into the fourth seed with 40 points, just two behind the Switchbacks.
Colorado Springs faces another big test Saturday when they host Tampa Bay Rowdies, the third-best team in the league's Eastern Conference. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.