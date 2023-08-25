Nine games remain in the Colorado Springs Switchbacks' 2023 regular season. But when the Black and Blue return in 2024, one opponent won't be on the schedule.

This season will be the last for San Diego Loyal SC after the club could not find a place for a permanent stadium, club chairman Andrew Vassiliadis announced on social media Thursday.

A member of the league's Western Conference alongside the Switchbacks, San Diego has been a contender in the USL Championship the past few years.

"As an organization, we're gutted that we don't get to play San Diego because they're a fantastic organization they've added a lot to the USL since they've been in," Switchbacks Technical Director and Assistant Coach James Chambers said Thursday. "It's a difficult time for them as individuals and people, never mind football. First and foremost, people are going to be out of a job at the end of the year. And hopefully most of them can get relocated elsewhere with different teams, because they're a very, very good team. We're obviously thinking of them. We'd like to try and jump them in the standings, but most definitely it's not a case of, 'Oh all the best San Diego.' It certainly leaves a bitter taste in our mouth and we're definitely thinking of them."

Loyal SC was founded in June of 2019 and played their first competitive match in March of 2020.

San Diego is currently one spot above Colorado Springs in fifth place in the league's Western Conference standings with a 10-7-7 record. The Switchbacks and Loyal SC have met twice this season, both losses for Colorado Springs.

It is not the end of soccer in San Diego, however, as Major League Soccer announced earlier this year, that a team would be coming to the city.

Game preview

The Switchbacks have an opportunity to continue the good form they showed on the road last week with another trip to the Golden State on Saturday.

Colorado Springs journeys to Monterey Bay F.C. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

Last week, the Switchbacks claimed their first road victory in nearly four months, 3-2 over Oakland Roots SC. The victory marks the first three-game unbeaten streak Colorado Springs has had all season as the Switchbacks tied FC Tulsa in the Summer Showcase Aug. 9 and defeated Birmingham Legion on Aug. 4.

"I think the performance in Oakland wasn't our best but it was a real character win and the boys were delighted as a staff. We were obviously happy. There's certainly a lot more improvement in us on the road. But we were happy to get that win," Chambers said. "I think for us as a group we know that we've been quite inconsistent this year. I think the wins column and the losses column show that."

Saturday, the club has a prime opportunity to keep that unbeaten streak alive against Monterey Bay, which is riding a nine-game winless streak that includes a 4-0, July 4 loss to Colorado Springs at Weidner Field. Monterey Bay has allowed eight goals and scored just one in its last five outings. So there should be plenty of opportunity to finish in the final third for Colorado Springs.

"After Tulsa, our mindset was that we need to be more ruthless in the final third," Chambers said. "We're under no illusion about what we're going into in Monterey. We went there last year and we got hammered. We got absolutely hammered. So we're not walking into somebody that's struggled to win games as of late. We know how good they are at home, it's a very energetic crowd. ... We're not taking this lightly by any stretch of the imagination."

Romario Williams leads Colorado Springs in goals with eight. Deshane Beckford leads in assists with four.

Monterey Bay forward Alex Dixon has a team-high nine goals. Midfielder Sam Gleadle leads the way in assists with five.