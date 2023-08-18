It seems like not too long ago the 2023 USL Championship season kicked off.

Now the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are staring down their final 10 games with one goal in mind: a spot in the Western Conference's top four which comes with the guarantee of at least one postseason match at home.

The west has been close this season with clubs like Orange County and Colorado Springs' upcoming opponent Oakland able to vault into top four slots after being out of the playoff picture previously -- or near the bottom of the standings in Orange County's case. El Paso Locomotive FC rattled off a series of victories to put itself in the top spot in the West following an 0-3 start. But they've since fallen to the edge of playoff qualification.

The movement lets Switchbacks head coach Stephen Hogan know that anything can happen in this final stretch with his team in sixth with 10 wins, 11 losses and three draws.

"Anyone in our division can be top four," Hogan said. "That was the goal for us as a group at the beginning of the season, secondary was playoffs and after that let's see what we can do. It's still talked about, we still want to eye it but with the two away games we want at least three or six points for sure, because we don't want two draws and have two (points). We'd rather take three or six."

The first match of Colorado Springs' two-game road trip is at Oakland Roots SC which sits in third place with a 10-6-7 record. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Saturday. Roots SC is one of just three teams to beat Colorado Springs at home, winning 1-0 on June 2.

Three points on the road is a tall order for Colorado Springs as the club has not won away from Weidner Field since April 29. In the seven away matches the Switchbacks have played since, six have been losses -- a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC on July 22 being the outlier.

Roots SC stands as one of the more challenging opponents Colorado Springs has faced and are on a six-game unbeaten streak, with four wins and two draws. Oakland has allowed one or fewer goals per contest in that span. Colorado Springs can ill afford failure in the final third of its attack Saturday, a theme that has been prevalent this season.

"It's a good battle in terms of what we're going to try and do to them, pinning certain players down so we create some space for one or two players ," Hogan said. "The idea of if we have that overload in central areas we will create the chances again like (naturally) we have all season. That last piece for them and even (Thursday) stopping the training session to talk about is, 'You've gotten the ball into certain areas that no one can defend. Put the ball in the net.'"

Defensively, Roots SC forward Johnny Rodriguez is the player watch, with nine goals on the season. Colorado Springs defender, and captain, Matt Mahoney believes that if the defense holds as well as it has in the recent past, the club should be fine.

"I think our defense has finally clicked in our team and the personnel on the field," he said. "It comes down to work ethic. When this team works hard defensively and we're in the right spots to work for each other we do well. And then we always know we're going to get our chances on the other end. So, if we're clinical in this game, I'm sure we'll come away with a win."

Defender Guillermo Diaz and midfielder Napo Matsoso are the assist leaders for Roots SC with three apiece this season.

Switchbacks forward Romario Williams leads the team in goals with eight and forward Deshane Beckford's four assists are a club high.