The United Soccer League Championship season stopped just after it started for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
San Diego Loyal's 2-1 win over Tacoma Defiance, a game played behind closed doors Wednesday because of coronavirus, will be the last league game played for at least a month, as the USL announced the suspension of its season Thursday morning.
"It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in a league release. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”
In a text to The Gazette, Switchbacks president Nick Ragain said the intent is for missed matches, like the home opener slated for Saturday, to be rescheduled. Whenever play resumes, the Switchbacks will look to build on a 2-1 win at Oklahoma City in their season opener.
"Our collective priority is the health and safety of fans, players, and staff," Ragain noted.