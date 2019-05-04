The time has come for Colorado Springs Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh to consider changing things, though he may not have much of a choice following Saturday’s 2-0 loss to visiting El Paso Locomotive FC at Weidner Field.
After exiting due to injury midway through the first half, Jamal Jack may need a replacement in the middle of the defense ahead of next week’s match. It was too early for a full diagnosis in the moments after the United Soccer League newcomers rode Jerome Kiesewetter’s brace to a road win, but it didn’t take much for Trittschuh to realize he would be forced into his first substitution Saturday, noting the defender’s bone was protruding.
“He was playing really well,” the Switchbacks coach said before turning his sights on the referee. “That’s a bad foul. That takes him out of the game. That’s not good enough from the referee. … That hurt us really bad because I thought we were controlling (the game) at that point.”
To make things more frustrating, Andre Shinyashiki, who joined the Switchbacks after coming on as a second-half substitute for the Colorado Rapids on Friday, was not granted advantage as he ran into plenty of space after Jack was taken down while starting a counterattack.
There were other early opportunities, too.
The Switchbacks produced the game’s first chance in the first five minutes when Ish Jome took a free kick from 25 yards out but failed to challenge the El Paso keeper. Throughout the later stages of the first half, Ibrahim Yaro and Shane Malcolm combined down the right side to create a handful of crosses into the box, but the Switchbacks failed to produce the end result, leading to a scoreless first half.
“We get in good spots, and then the service, the delivery it’s not there,” Trittschuh said. “The runs are there. We’re getting guys in the box.”
Yaro could be a candidate to move into the middle after Sam Raben, a seasonlong loanee from the Rapids, struggled in key stretches after replacing Jack.
Kiesewetter, a former member of the U.S. team, opened the scoring in the first minute of the second half, touching the ball around Raben and beating Clint Irwin — another Rapids loanee — from a tight angle.
“We can’t have that,” Trittschuh said. “That’s just a loss of focus coming into the half. That’s what it is, it’s bad moments. We have good moments. The first half had some good moments then the second half, you can’t start out like that.”
Some 10 minutes later, and mere moments after the Switchbacks blocked a couple of shots off the goal line, Kiesewetter snuck between Raben and Yaro, the last line of defense, and finished another 1-on-1 chance for the final goal.
Shinyashiki, Rony Argueta and Mike Seth would find themselves with opportunities to get a goal back in the final 30 minutes but nothing seemed to work. The captain seemed to have few answers afterward.
“At the end of the day, we’ve just to learn from it and move on,” Jordan Burt said. “I don’t know what else to say.”
The Switchbacks coach pondered plenty of tweaks. It’s likely he’ll need a replacement for Jack ahead of next week’s road game at Las Vegas, but he also said a change in tactics or other personnel is possible.
“We got to look and maybe even change our shape a little bit. Vegas is a smaller field,” Trittschuch said.
“We may have to change a few things here to stop the bleeding. We’ll just keep working on it.”