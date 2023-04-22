The attacking potency the Switchbacks have been known for the past few years made a return at the most opportune time for the club.

Trailing by a goal to rival New Mexico United midway through the second half, Colorado Springs flipped the script on the visitors with a pair of goals in the 67th and 70th minutes to claim a 2-1 victory Saturday night.

The first goal came as midfielder Devon Williams passed to defender Patrick Seagrist, who was on the left side of New Mexico's 18-yard box. Seagrist took the shot, New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis moved to stop the attempt, but the ball bounced off the foot of New Mexico defender Harry Swartz, redirected near side and into the net between the keeper and the post for the own goal.

Minutes later, forward Maalique foster dribbled deep into the left side of United's penalty area before passing behind to Williams who was in the middle of the box. Williams passed it back left side to midfielder Drew Skundrich, who used his back foot to flick the ball into the corner of the net.

The one-two punch was nice reward for Colorado Springs' tenacity in the attack. The Switchbacks outshot their opponents 12-9 Saturday and have created ample opportunities for goals all season, but this victory is just the second game the Switchbacks have scored twice in a contest.

Colorado Springs coach Stephen Hogan is ready to see more.

"The knocking on the door is getting infuriating, you know what I mean? Seven games in, and you want to knock (the door) down," he said. "It's just the issue of that final piece and honestly what we're working on. ... That's what we're working on all week, every week. It's nearly in every training session at this point.

"I just want it to click and go three (goals), four, five and then all of a sudden people are like, 'Oh, OK, they are real.'"

In the 46th minute, Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera was to the side of the net when he passed to Williams, who attempted to play the ball back to a defender but hit it too softly. United forward Santi Moar pounced on the opportunity, intercepting the pass and taking a shot at a mostly open net. Herrera covered the ball, but after it had already rolled over the goal line.

Colorado Springs' response was a microcosm of the week as a whole as the club answered its 4-0 beating at Sacramento April 15 with a win at home.

"The response is everything. Whether you win or lose, the response next game is all that matters," Skundrich said. "I was proud of the way we came out, especially the way we responded after we gave up a goal. ... So the response as a team was fantastic, and we need to continue that momentum onward."

The Switchbacks gained a crucial three points from the victory, leapfrogging San Antonio FC and San Diego Loyal SC to claim second place in the USL Championship's Western Conference. Loyal SC will play tomorrow.

Colorado Springs travels to Charleston Battery April 29. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.