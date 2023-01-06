Lots of news from the Colorado Springs Switchbacks this week including a few significant departures from the club. But Colorado Springs ended the week on a high note, announcing the return of two players from a season ago.
This week Colorado Springs signed former New Mexico United forward Romario Williams and retained the services of defender Macauley King and forward Malik Johnson. Williams was signed Thursday and the club announced the return of King and Johnson Friday.
The news about the forwards couldn't come at a better time. Thursday, the Switchbacks announced the transfer of forward Elvis Amoh whose 13 goals were third most on the team. Amoh will play for Hartford Athletic in 2023. Colorado Springs will play Hartford in its home opener March 18.
The Switchbacks also announced Thursday that young defender Isaiah Foster had signed with Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati. Foster, 19, played an aggressive role in Colorado Springs' attack a season ago. He finished the year with a goal, 13 interceptions, seven blocks and 32 clearances.
“Isaiah is a great example of a player recognizing the value of getting first team games at a young age in the USL Championship in order to showcase himself," Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke said in a release. "It was evident to our whole staff early on that between his intelligence level, his athleticism, and his technical ability, he has the chance to go far in this game. His parents deserve a ton of credit for supporting what could have seemed like a risky move in the beginning to join us here and making him the man he is."
The loss of talent in the club's attack, especially Amoh, is compounded by the fact that Colorado Springs also bid farewell to forward Michee Ngalina on Monday. The Congolese footballer signed with a Turkish club.
The two departures means that Colorado Springs' top three scorers from 2022 are not on the 2023 roster. Ngalina, Amoh and forward Hadji Barry, who was transferred in October, accounted for 43 of the team's 64 goals last year.
Williams comes with a goal-scoring pedigree that Burke hopes to utilize for Colorado Springs in 2023. The Jamaican forward scored 18 goals over 51 appearances with the University of Central Florida leading to getting drafted third overall in the MLS SuperDraft in 2015. Last year, he notched a goal over 10 appearances for New Mexico and before that he scored another three goals in 10 appearances for overseas club Qadsia SC of the Kuwait Premier League.
“Romario is a player that has a fifteen to twenty goal potential in this league and has a lot of different high level experiences," Burke told Switchbacks personnel. "He is a player we are very happy to be adding to our attacking core for the next few years with this deal."