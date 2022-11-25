The Colorado Springs Switchbacks announced Monday the signing of defender Patrick Seagrist from Memphis 901 FC.
Seagrist played 35 games for Memphis in 2022 where he recorded 65 clearances, third most on the team, and 73 interceptions, second-most for Memphis. He had a tackle success rate of 52.5% last season.
Seagrist contributed in the attacking phase as well, with more than 1,300 passes, four assists and a goal.
“Patrick has been a part of a few different MLS clubs and is coming off of a very good season in the eastern conference where he started regularly for Memphis," Colorado Springs head coach Brendan Burke said in a release. "His size, engine and technical ability will add to our ability to stay on top of games and score more and more goals this year.”
Mahoney and Henriquez return
The Switchbacks announced Wednesday that defender Matt Mahoney and midfielder Jairo Henriquez will remain in Colorado Springs for the 2023 season.
A consistent presence in the Switchbacks' starting lineup in 2022, Mahoney led the club in clearances (100), blocks (14) and interceptions (66). He also registered an 83.3% passing accuracy and scored two goals with four assists in 35 games. He was a starter in every match he played.
“I'm ecstatic to be back. With what the team achieved in 2021 and 2022, our expectations are going to be even higher next year and I'm excited to continue to be a part of this team in 2023," Mahoney said. "I'm looking forward to the new additions coach will be bringing into the group, along with the guys coming back. I can't wait to compete for a championship in 2023."
Henriquez made a splash for Colorado Springs this season, recording a goal and an assist within his first ten minutes of play with the Switchbacks in the team's draw against Charleston Battery July 22.
The Salvadoran native had a knack for big plays in 2022. He scored game winners in the club's victories over the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Phoenix Rising FC. He also scored Colorado Springs' first and deciding goal in the team's 3-0 win over Rio Grande Valley FC in the opening round of the playoffs, the first postseason match played at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.
In all, Henriquez recorded four goals and four assists for Colorado Springs last season.
"I am happy to be able to continue on with the Switchbacks," Henriquez said in a release. "I am also very excited to work towards a new final this 2023 season. I hope to have a good season personally, and for me and my teammates to earn lots of goals and assists - this will help us to be champions."