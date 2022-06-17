The Switchbacks return home Saturday following a dominant performance against LA Galaxy II June 11 in which the Colorado Springs team prevailed 3-1.
Saturday marks the first time Colorado Springs faces Indy Eleven, which joined the USL Championship in 2018. The Switchbacks by contrast joined the league in 2015.
The visitors will have fresh legs Saturday as they haven't played since June 8 in a 1-1 draw against The Miami FC.
Indy Eleven is in 7th place in the eastern conference with a 6-4-3 record.
Colorado Springs is in first place in the western conference with a league-best 10-2 record. San Antonio FC is on the Switchbacks' heels with a 10-3 record. The two teams will meet for the first time June 24 at Weidner Field.
Colorado Springs has had nine players score for the team this season with six players who have scored multiple times. Forward Elvis Amoh leads the pack with six goals on the year and has scored in each of his last four games.
Forward Hadji Barry leads Colorado Springs in assists with five, tied for second place in the league with four others.
Forward Stefano Pinho leads Indy Eleven with seven goals this season. Pinho is also the team's assist leader with three, tied with midfielder Solomon Asante.
Kickoff Saturday is at 7 p.m.