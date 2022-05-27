The third time is the charm for the Switchbacks.
After the first two games of a what was to be a three-game road trip were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Colorado Springs club is set to take the pitch for the first time since May 5 on Saturday night against expansion side Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, Calif.
Though Monterey Bay is at the bottom of the Western Conference of the USL Championship with a 3-7 record, the team has won two of the last three games.
Forward Chase Boone leads the club in goals with three. Midfielders James Murphy and Robbie Crawford, along with defender Morey Doner, lead the team in assists.
Despite missing their last two contests, the Switchbacks are still on top of the the Western Conference with an 8-1 record.
Forward Michee Ngalina leads the team in goals with four, though forwards Elvis Amoh, Hadji Barry and midfielder Zach Zandi each have three goals of their own on the season. Barry leads the club in assists with four.