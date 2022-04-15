The Colorado Springs Switchbacks will be looking for their sixth win of the season as the club returns to Weidner Field on Saturday to host Memphis 901 FC.
The visitors haven't played a USL Championship match since April 2, a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC. They last played a game April 7, a losing effort against Chattanooga FC in the open cup.
Memphis was scheduled to host FC Tulsa Wednesday but the game was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. Despite the layover, the club hasn't lost a game since its 3-0 home loss to Pittsburgh March 12 to start the season.
By contrast, Colorado Springs has yet to taste defeat all season, and is the only remaining undefeated club in the league. The Switchbacks are in second place in the Western Conference with 15 points, behind San Diego Loyal SC which has 16 points by virtue of a draw with Oakland Roots SC on Wednesday. San Diego has played two more games than Colorado Springs.
Memphis hasn't been particularly flashy on offense with just four goals on the season spread out between four different players. Midfielder Jeremy Kelly leads the team in assists with two.
Switchbacks Forward Michee Ngalina leads Colorado Springs in scoring with three goals. Forward Hadji Barry leads the team in assists, also at three.