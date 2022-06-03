The Switchbacks came in with one goal in mind, they ended up with three.
Looking to put the previous week’s dud at Monterey Bay F.C. behind them, the Switchbacks, who came out flat after a long layoff last week, came out swinging against their opponents at Weidner Field on Friday night. They dominated the field and time of possession early and secured three points in a 3-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC.
Fans wielding blue lightsabers for Galactic Night at Weidner had plenty to celebrate as the Switchbacks bullied their opponents with an offensive onslaught.
“We kind of dismissed that game a little bit,” head coach Brendan Burke said of the game against Monterey Bay. “We said rust. None of us in that locker room had ever been through an almost 3-week layoff in the middle of the season before … We wrote it off honestly. We just got back to business, we did what we do in training to prepare for this week and said let’s respond in terms of energy, in terms of the way we defend.”
Forward Elvis Amoh scored the team’s first goal in the 26th minute, blasting a shot off a short pass from fellow forward Hadji Barry from just outside the box, past Las Vegas keeper Abraham Romero and into the bottom right corner of the net.
At the half, Colorado Springs led time of possession by almost a 2-to-1 ratio and led shots 14-6.
The Switchbacks got a scare early when forward Daniel Trejo got past the defenders and beat Colorado Springs keeper Jeff Caldwell one-on-one. But his try went just wide of the goal post.
Afterward, the Switchbacks kept the ball in enemy territory testing Romero early and often. Romero stopped attempts by midfielders Stevie Echevarria and Zach Zandi in the seventh and 10th minutes respectively.
Colorado Springs kept applying pressure, a shot just over the crossbar from forward Barry in the 9th minute, another shot from Zandi from outside the box going just wide of the goal and a pair of headers off corner kicks from Amoh going just wide left.
Despite the dominant first half however, Colorado Springs was just up by a goal at intermission. But the Switchbacks didn’t allow Las Vegas the opportunity to come back.
Colorado Springs scored back-to-back goals early in the second half. The first came in the 57th minute from forward Michee Ngalina who took a pass from midfielder Cam Lindley into the penalty box and curved his shot past Romero, off the far post and in.
Defender Matt Mahoney came up big in the 60th minute with a header off a corner kick. Defender Jimmy Ockford headed the ball off of midfielder Cam Lindley’s corner kick which floated to Mahoney who used his head to put the ball in.
“We talked about at halftime that Elvis had gotten his head on a couple corner kicks and (coach) was like, ‘We’re gonna get one,’ “ Mahoney said. “I was lucky enough Jimmy went up and gets the deflection. I was wide open inside the six so it was kind of hard to miss it.”
Friday's victory puts Colorado Springs back in first place in the USL Championship western conference before the majority of league matches take place this weekend.
Burke emphasized the quality of play of his team and that he believes this club could compete for the league championship.
“This group has got championship caliber in them,” he said. “We’re missing a bunch of guys right now and when we get those guys back, we'll be a serious threat to the western conference.”
The Switchbacks return to action June 11 at Los Angeles Galaxy II. Kickoff is 8:30 p.m.