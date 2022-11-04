Mentality monsters.
That's the mantra for San Antonio FC who stands as the final obstacle between the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and an an appearance in the USL Championship final. The Switchbacks' first conference final kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
To win and advance to the USL Championship league title game, Colorado Springs will have to match San Antonio's intensity. The Switchbacks are up for the challenge, says head coach Brendan Burke.
"We've been one of the better teams across the league in terms of wins and losses away from home this year, he said. So we're not fearful of any environment. We hope it's loud, we hope there's 10,000 people there and they're screaming the whole time. That's just gonna give us more juice."
The Switchbacks have been successful since Burke took over as head coach in December 2020. But of the club's many victories, none have come at San Antonio's expense. In the six matches Colorado Springs and San Antonio have had since the beginning of the 2021 season, the Texas club has won five with a lone 1-1 draw coming at Weidner Field in June of last year.
That said, Colorado Springs was very competitive with San Antonio in the two matches they had this season. Though the result in both was a 1-0 San Antonio victory, the first game in June was decided by an own goal off defender Matt Mahoney. In the second match, the Switchbacks conceded a penalty kick late.
Those two wins were part of a spectacular regular season for San Antonio. The club clinched the overall No. 1 seed in the playoffs by virtue of a league-high 77-point finish off a 24-5-5 record.
"They finished with one of the highest point totals ever in the USL. They're a big, physical team. They're really good at what they do," Burke said. "They defend as well as anybody in this league. They've given up (fewer) goals (26) than they had games (34). That's really impressive."
Despite the daunting task that Sunday presents, the Switchbacks are no stranger to being underdogs, or at least being perceived as such. And they have turned heads of doubters during this playoff run.
"It's going to be a tough environment but it's a final," Midfielder Cam Lindley said. "All these things you see on social media and stuff. it's a final. Anything can happen. ...We're optimistic and we're going to give it everything we have on Sunday."
A season ago, Lindley played for San Antonio when the club fell in the conference final to eventual champion Orange County SC. This year, he plans to advance with his new team.
"It's exciting to be back here," he said. "I've had a sour taste in my mouth since we lost the western conference final last year. For me personally, I'm excited to be back and I can bring that experience, along with a few other guys, for the squad. So I'm pretty excited to be back and cannot wait to play on Sunday."