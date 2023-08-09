It's been a long road for Jonas Fjeldberg.

The Switchbacks forward has battled injury and is playing on his third team in 13 months, but his first goal of 2023 came at an optimal time.

Trailing 0-1 in the 79th minute of the USL Championship's Summer Showcase match against FC Tulsa, Fjeldberg took a cross from forward Maalique Foster and whipped the ball on a spinning kick past Tulsa keeper Michael Nelson. Fjeldberg's goal enabled Colorado Springs to earn a point and a 1-1 draw in front of a sellout crowd and more than 200 league executives at Weidner Field Wednesday night.

"It's an amazing feeling to score for the first time in front of these amazing fans. (It's) something I've been waiting for," Fjeldberg said.

"I've been dealing with a lot of injuries, and you know they're still nagging me. ... I don't care about stats this season; I just want to do what's best for the team. Any stats is a bonus, but that's not what's in my mind right now — just want to help the team."

Colorado Springs improves to 10-11-3 on the year following the result, but head coach Stephen Hogan was clearly frustrated.

It's hard to blame him. Colorado Springs outshot FC Tulsa 19 to 7, doubled up shots on target 6 to 3, and dominated possession by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. Still, the Switchbacks and Tulsa ended with one goal apiece.

"Our nine chances, our nine assists on entry basically killed us in the first half," Hogan said. "It's the same situation where we're not putting the ball on them. We went super-aggressive. We started with four forwards. It was amazing, and I love it. Because I knew we'd have the ball against these guys ... it's frustrating for everyone, speaking for the players right now, because they can see what we can actually do on the ball."

FC Tulsa took the lead in the 42nd minute, thanks to Milo Yusef, who dribbled the ball into the Switchbacks' penalty area and took a shot from the left side. His strike bounced off the far post to the near post and in.

With Wednesday's draw, no team has won or lost the USL Summer Showcase. Last year's inaugural event ended in a 0-0 draw between Louisville City FC and Phoenix Rising FC.

After hosting matches Wednesday and on Aug. 4, Colorado Springs gets an extended break from action. The Switchbacks' next match will take place at Oakland Roots SC Aug. 19 in the first of the final 10 games of the season.

"Every game right now, home or away, we just need to get three points. So I think everyone's mindset is on the three points," Foster said.