Competition was intense between Switchbacks players during open practice Friday as an air of anticipation hung over a mostly empty Weidner Field:
Saturday night. First round of the USL Championship playoffs. Rio Grande Valley FC. Second-ever home playoff game and the first to be played at Weidner Field downtown.
Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
"It means a lot not just to me but the entire franchise, and so we are approaching the game as serious as we can," Colorado Springs forward Elvis Amoh said of facing his old team Saturday night.
The match is a testament to a great season played by Colorado Springs in which the club registered franchise-highs in wins and total points.
For head coach Brendan Burke, making the playoffs was last year's focus.
"It means a lot, but our season starts tomorrow," Burke said of this year's accomplishments and Saturday's match. "That's how we've grown since last year. Last year, it was great to be there, we put up a great fight, we probably should have won the game, and we didn't, and they won out ... that's our focus this year, is to win four games in a row here."
Burke touted his team's experience coming into the season back in March. He credited that experience for the club's Oct. 5 4-1 victory at El Paso Locomotive FC.
"That was our first win ever in El Paso and it wasn't by a close margin," he said. "We beat a good team on their own field, a very experienced team and that helped knock them out of the playoffs. So in my mind, that was the first playoff game."
Switchbacks fall in finale of season full of accomplishments, face Rio Grande Valley in playoff opener
Rio Grande Valley comes into Colorado Springs riding a bit of a hot streak. The Toros have won six of their past eight matches, along with a draw and a loss. That stretch includes a 1-0 win over the Switchbacks in Texas Sept. 17.
They haven't suffered a loss in their past three games and ended the regular season with a 4-1 win over Monterey Bay F.C.
Midfielder Cam Lindley and Burke said that Saturday's game will come down to doing the simple things well, winning duels, getting to loose balls first, and running more than Rio Grande Valley.
Lindley said the fans at Weidner Field deserve a win.
"It would be amazing, (the fans) have been with us in the cold, in the warm and everything so they deserve it and we know that and we're going to give everything we have tomorrow and hopefully get that result," Lindley said.
Forward Jonas Fjeldberg leads Rio Grande Valley in goals with eight. Midfielder Ricky Ruiz is the team's assist leader with seven.
Lindley leads Colorado Springs in assists with nine on the year. Amoh leads in goals with 13.
Extra time: Barry notches first goal for Future FC
Former Switchbacks star Hadji Barry picked up where he left off.
In his first appearance for Egyptian Premier League Club Future FC, Barry scored in the 87th minute against Haras El Hodoud SC Thursday. He was subbed into the match in the 70th minute.
"He's already killing it, we're so happy for him," Lindley said. "Obviously, we miss him here but it just forces other guys to step up. That's kind of our mindset. Guys are stepping up and doing what they need to do so hopefully that will be on show tomorrow."