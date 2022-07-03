The end is in sight for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
The club will finish a brutal stretch of playing four games in just over a week when San Diego Loyal SC comes to Weidner Field on Monday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Colorado Springs is 1-2 through three games, dating back to June 24, a 1-0 home loss to San Antonio FC. The Switchbacks traveled to the east coast to take on Hartford Athletic June 28 and fell 2-0. They responded in a major way Friday shutting out a Sacramento Republic FC team that hadn't lost in a month and had just beaten an MLS team in the Open Cup, in a 3-0 win at home.
"It's a mentality check for sure," Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said after Friday's win. "It's difficult to get through a period like this and we're not through it yet so we still have a huge game on Monday. We know that rest and recovery are everything so we really haven't been able to train through this period so it's a lot video, a lot of information loading, but nothing on their legs just so they can pop on nights like (Friday).
San Diego last played Wednesday, a 2-1 win over Orange County SC. The club is 9-4-4 and in third place in the USL Championship's western conference.
Forward Kyle Vassell leads San Diego in goals scored with 10, third-most in the league. However, Colorado Springs caught a break. Vassell was given an automatic red card in the team's game Wednesday after fighting with an opposing player. As a result, he is suspended for Monday's match. Forward Thomas Amang, who played for Colorado Springs last season, is San Diego's second-leading scorer with six goals. Forward Tumi Moshobane leads the team in assists with five.
Hadji Barry leads Colorado Springs both in goals scored with eight and assists with six.