The Switchbacks trailed for the first time this season after Las Vegas Lights forward Cal Jennings dribbled past a defender and scored in the 61st minute, putting his team up 2-1. However, Colorado Springs rallied with a pair of goals from midfielders Cam Lindley and Zach Zandi to beat Las Vegas 3-2 Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Zandi fired the ball into the top of the Las Vegas net in the 70th minute off a give and go from forward Elvis Amoh to even it 2-2. Five minutes later, Lindley scored on a low strike from outside the penalty box off a touch from forward Hadji Barry, putting the ball in the low, right-hand corner of the net.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first half, with Amoh putting the club up in the 21st minute with a header off a cross from defender Matt Mahoney. Colorado Springs gave up an own goal off Mahoney in the game's 43rd minute.
The Switchbacks were the only undefeated team in the USL Championship heading into Saturday's matches and remain so following the win. They are in first place in the western conference with 15 points off five victories. San Diego Loyal SC has an opportunity to match Colorado Springs in points with a win over Charleston Battery, but San Diego will have played one more game than the Switchbacks.
Following a 3-game road sweep, Colorado Springs returns to Weidner Field next Saturday, April 16 to host Memphis 901 FC.