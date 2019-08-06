At this point, all Rony Argueta can do is shake his head and offer an unamused laugh.
That’s what the Switchbacks holding midfielder did after Tuesday’s training at Weidner Fieldwhen he spoke about being charged by the U.S. Soccer Federation with referee assault.
“I couldn’t believe it. I was like ‘What?’” Argueta said of finding out there was more to be discussed regarding his actions during a 2-1 loss to New Mexico United in a U.S. Open Cup match on May 29.
He found out there would be a conference call with the representatives from USSF, the Professional Referee Organization and the Switchbacks after the club lost in Reno on July 27.
“I thought it was all settled. Coach Tritt thought the same because he was the one that handled that with the federation and everything,” Argueta said of ex-coach Steve Trittschuh.
When the United Soccer League Championship released its discipline report July 31, it brought a three-game suspension that prevented Argueta from making the trip to Real Monarchs and will keep him out of home matches vs. Portland on Wednesday and Rio Grande Valley on Saturday in addition to a $750 fine. That’s on top of a $750 fine and three-game suspension from Open Cup play, which will carry into next season, handed down by the USSF, though the federation cut his infraction to “referee abuse.”
“It’s double punishment for an accident pretty much,” Argueta said.
Early in extra time, Switchbacks midfielder Kwasi Donsu was taken down on what the team thought was a clear foul near midfield. New Mexico countered, and Jordan Schweitzer was then whistled for a controversial penalty on Daniel Bruce that produced the decisive penalty kick and plenty of protest.
““She’s running toward the play which happened on the left side of the field, our right side. She’s running towards the play, calls the PK and then changes the direction of her run towards the PK spot,” Argueta said. “At this point, we’re going in the same direction, and I see her. She’s still looking at the play while running toward the PK spot, and I’m like ‘Oh, damn,’ so I completely stop, put my hands behind my back. She crashes into me, falls and that’s when she gives me the red card,” Argueta said.
Video replay largely backs up Argueta’s account, though he does appear to initially take a step toward the referee before changing direction and putting his arms behind his back as contact seemed inevitable on a wet field. After he was shown the red card, he took a couple steps back, put his hands on his head and appealed.
“I’m telling her, ‘I did not push you. I did not push you,’” he said.
Argueta was missed in Utah as the hosts scored the winner in the final five minutes after an unmarked runner got into the middle of the box and headed the ball past Abraham Rodriguez.
“We lose the (defensive midfielder) mind, so to speak, in connecting both the attack and defense, but being said, I think the people that played did a decent job,” interim coach Wolde Harris said. “It wasn’t ideal, it wasn’t perfect but it was a decent enough job to carry us to the 85th minute of a game 0-0 on the road after a 10-hour bus trip. I think that speaks volumes for the people’s abilities to fill the roles.”
Argueta said he had few if any regrets considering the penalty decision was costly.
“It was never my intention to knock her down or try and hurt her in any way,” Argueta said. “I was just trying to get her attention because I thought it was a terrible call.”
The USSF was sought for comment Monday evening but had not responded by the time this article was published Tuesday.