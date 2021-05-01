The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost to San Antonio FC in the United Soccer League Championship season opener for both teams Saturday night in The Lone Star State.
San Antonio forward Santiago Patino provided a hat trick for the home club in a 3-0 Mountain Division victory at Toyota Field. It was the 14th consecutive home win for San Antonio dating to the 2019 season.
Prior to Saturday night, Patino had scored three goals in 24 professional matches.
Patino had first-half goals in the 16th and 28th minutes on a header and slide kick, respectively. His final tally came in the 87th minute when he got behind the Switchbacks defense and fired a shot past Switchbacks goalie Abraham Rodriguez.
The Switchbacks had few opportunities to score, especially in the first half where they were outshot 6-2. Colorado Springs’ best first-half chance came in the 31st minute when forward Austin Dewing — a product of Air Academy High School and the Air Force Academy — took a pass from forward Hadji Barry and directed a shot toward the net that was stopped by San Antonio goalie Matthew Cardone.
Switchbacks forward Michee Ngalina provided his team the best chance to score in the second half when he had shots on goal go just wide in the 79th and 88th minutes.
Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke — the team’s third leading man in three seasons — made out a starting lineup that included Rodriguez in goal, defenders Sebastian Anderson (recently recalled from the Colorado Rapids), Michael Edwards, Jimmy Ockford and Matt Mahoney, midfielders Jose Torres (he played 261 professional games in Mexico before making his stateside debut Saturday night), Zach Zandi and Beverly Makangila, and forwards Dewing, Ngalina and Barry.
Defender Jordan Burt, the lone Switchbacks player to don a uniform in all of the team’s seven seasons, played the final 15 minutes of the match.
The Switchbacks, who had just 19 goals in a shortened 16-game 2020 season, don’t play again until May 14 when they travel to Missouri to play Sporting Kansas City II.
Kansas City was on the road at FC Tulsa on Saturday night to open its season and lost 2-0.
The Switchbacks will host New Mexico United on May 21 in their regular-season home opener at Weidner Field.
The USL season is 32 games.