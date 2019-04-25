TULSA, OKLAHOMA - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost to the Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Coming off of a 2-2 draw in Portland four days prior, the Switchbacks were looking to pick up more points on the road in Tulsa on Wednesday. The best chance of the first half fell to the foot of Andre Shinyashiki, the Colorado Rapids forward loaned to the Switchbacks, who got in behind the defense but his shot was saved by Mason Stajduhar.
Tulsa got on the board in the 68th minute when the ball fell to Rodrigo da Costa as he turned and finished in the bottom corner with his left foot. The hosts doubled their lead one minute into stoppage time from da Costa again as his shot went through the legs of Clint Irwin to put the game away 2-0 for the Tulsa Roughnecks FC.
The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on May 4 to face El Paso Locomotive FC on bucket hat giveaway night to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.