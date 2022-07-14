The two biggest movers in the USL Championship's power rankings face off at Weidner Field Friday night and the Switchbacks are moving in the wrong direction.
Following the club's 1-0 loss at El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, Colorado Springs fell seven spots from fourth place to 11th place. This week's opposition LA Galaxy II, on the other hand, rose five slots from that same 11th place into sixth place after their 5-0 beating of San Diego Loyal SC.
LA Galaxy II, or Los Dos as the club is known, has been on a hot streak since losing to the Switchbacks 3-1 at home June 11. Since then, Los Dos has won four of their last five games, scoring at least three goals in each win.
Colorado Springs played six games since defeating LA and won two. The losses are beginning to stack up for the Switchbacks who built a cushion for themselves in the league's western conference by going 11-2 through the first 15 weeks of the season. Despite the slide, only San Antonio FC has surpassed Colorado Springs in conference standings leaving the local club in second place with 36 points on a 12-6 record. Another loss Friday, however, could enable more teams to tie or pass Colorado in the conference. Los Dos sits at 9-8-3.
The Switchbacks were also dealt a blow in terms of health in their contest against El Paso with both midfielder Cam Lindley and defender Triston Hodge leaving the match with injuries.
One key to winning Friday's matchup will be stopping LA Galaxy II forward Preston Judd, who has been instrumental in the team's recent success. Judd scored seven goals in the club's last four wins with a goal against Oakland and Miami, a brace against San Diego and a hat trick against Monterey Bay FC. Judd leads Los Dos with 11 goals on the year, third-most in the USL Championship. Defender Owen Lambe leads the club in assists with four.
Colorado Springs forward Hadji Barry leads the Switchbacks in goals with ten. His six assists are tied for most on the team alongside Lindley.
Kickoff Friday is at 7 p.m.