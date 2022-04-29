The Colorado Springs Switchbacks will look to keep their momentum going Saturday in Oakland against Oakland Roots SC. The game starts at 8 p.m.
Following their first loss of the season April 16 at home against Memphis 901 FC, the Switchbacks rebounded with a convincing 2-0 victory over FC Tulsa last week.
The club finds itself in a familiar position, deadlocked with San Antonio FC in the Western Conference. Through seven games, both teams are 6-1 with 18 points. Colorado Springs ended the 2021 regular season in a playoff race with San Antonio, battling for a home playoff game. The Texas club beat Colorado Springs in the final game of the season, clinching the home tilt.
The two teams will face off for the first time in 2022, May 21 in Texas.
Colorado Springs has three matchups before then, however, with Saturday's being the first. Oakland is 1-3-4 on the season, getting its first win against Loudoun United April 16.
Forward Ottar Magnus Karlsson leads the Roots in scoring with four goals in seven appearances. Defender Edgardo Rito leads the team in assists with three.
Switchbacks forward Michee Ngalina still leads the club in scoring this season with three goals. Forward Hadji Barry and midfielder Zach Zandi are Colorado Springs' assist leaders at three apiece.