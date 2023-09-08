The Switchbacks have their hands full this weekend in more ways than one.

Not only does Colorado Springs host defending USL Championship league winner San Antonio FC at Weidner Field Saturday, the club also has to continue to manage as players come and go like a revolving door.

On the positive side for Colorado Springs, the Switchbacks should have forwards Jonas Fjeldberg and Maalique Foster as well as defender James Musa available for selection following a one-game suspension which came courtesy of a trio of red cards earned in the club's 2-1 loss to Monterey Bay Aug. 26.

Also, earlier this week Colorado Springs signed defender Delentz Pierre on loan from Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake.

Team captain and defender Matt Mahoney sat out last week's match against Louisville City FC with an undisclosed injury. Friday, Switchbacks head coach Stephen Hogan seemed to indicate that Mahoney is trending in the right direction.

"He's fine, he's alright. It was precautionary through the week so we'll have to see how he is (Friday) evening but it's not a long term thing," Hogan said. "He's good, he's fine. Matt with one leg will still play and be one of the best defenders in the league."

But Colorado Springs will not have its full roster Saturday against San Antonio as defender Markhus "Duke" Lacroix and forward and leading goal scorer Romario Williams were both called up for international duty with Haiti and Jamaica respectively this week.

"It's progress for the club because Romario hadn't been in an international set up for three years, maybe three years and Duke had never been in it," Hogan said. "And Duke and Romario are very complimentary to this, to us and the only reason why they're there is because of what they've done here and that makes sense. That's what international coaches need to see."

Their absences come at a crucial time for the Switchbacks who have dropped their last two matches and have dropped their last six against San Antonio. Currently in seventh place of out eight playoff spots in the Western Conference with an 11-13-3 record, it isn't panic time for Colorado Springs but there is a sense of urgency with only seven games remaining in the regular season.

Hogan hopes the two-week layoff for Musa, Foster and Fjeldberg can propel them to a sensational performance in front of the home fans Saturday.

"Especially Jonas and Maalique, one yellow card against Monterey is probably not a yellow card and the second is. It is what it is in regards to that so they've been annoyed with the process of that, missing the Louisville game, and upset for their teammates because of what they did," Hogan said. "But that will push them through what they need to do in certain situations hopefully (Saturday) night. You have to be hungry for this game. You have to be willing to do that extra bit of fighting, extra bit of running."

San Antonio is coming off a 2-1 loss to FC Tulsa. It's the club's first defeat since late July. Kickoff Saturday is at 7 p.m.