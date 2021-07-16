Any way you boot the ball, Saturday’s soccer match between the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and San Antonio FC is a big deal in the professional soccer world.
The United Soccer League Championship game will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN2 from Weidner Field. Game time is scheduled for noon.
“This is absolutely a big deal,” said Switchbacks defender and captain Jimmy Ockford. “But the mindset that we have to have is that it’s any other game. Don’t think about being in the national spotlight and focus on the match itself. This is huge for us to come out strong and get a good result.”
Added Switchbacks midfielder Jose Torres: “It’s a great atmosphere here and we’re looking forward to the game. San Antonio is a tough team and we have to keep doing what we’re doing.”
The ESPN2 game should provide the Switchbacks an added platform to show the world it is one of the top teams in the league. The game is on a channel that most cable subscribers already get.
“This is a big deal,” said Switchbacks general manager Brian Crookham. “As a fan, you don’t have to search for the game. You turn on your TV and it’s right there. You’re in the comfort of your home and you get to watch a very high level of soccer.”
This is the first of three nationally televised games on ESPN channels involving the Switchbacks this season. The others are on ESPN Deportes (ESPN’s Spanish Channel) Aug. 10 at Memphis 901 FC and Sept. 8 at Weidner Field against Real Monarchs SLC.
“Our club is at an inflection point and we’re growing and we’re getting better and this is a really good opportunity to showcase that on a national stage,” said Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke. “But I think it’s also great for USL to be on ESPN2 and growing with the network and being able to be seen.”
On Thursday, Switchbacks striker Hadji Barry was voted the USL Championship player of the month for June. Barry is the first Switchbacks player to ever earn the award.
The man from Guinea scored a goal in all five of the Switchbacks games in June, finishing the month with seven goals and three assists. He has claimed his spot at the top of the race for the Golden Boot.
Barry has a league-leading 12 goals in his first 11 games this season. He has scored in nine different matches.
“I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity the Switchbacks have given me and the belief they have shown in me since the first day I got here,” Barry said.
The Switchbacks (5-4-2, 17 points) are in fourth place in the Mountain Division, five points ahead of San Antonio (2-3-6, 12). This will be the third meeting of the season between the clubs.
The Switchbacks are 4-2-2 in their last eight matches. They are coming off a 3-1 loss at New Mexico United last Friday.
“We were really positive with our guys after that match,” Burke said. “Obviously, we thought we should have had a better outcome, but I was happy with the way our guys played.”