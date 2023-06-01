After three games on the road, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on Friday night for the first in a three-game homestand.

The team's words show how much this stretch means for Colorado Springs, which has dropped four straight matches.

"We're devastated about how things have been going," defender Patrick Seagrist said after practice Wednesday. "We obviously know what we have to continue to work on and what we need to improve. And we're very excited to be home the next three games and be able to prove to everybody that it's just a small slump, that we're ready to show them what we're made of."

Friday, the Switchbacks host Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Oakland is in fifth place in the USL Championship's Western Conference with a 5-4-2 record. Colorado Springs is in sixth place with a 5-6-1 record, the club's first losing record since early on in 2021.

Friday is less about the opponent, however, and more about the team in black and blue as the Switchbacks faced a variety of opponents ranging in talent and standing in May, dropping all four contests. Colorado Springs was not blown out in any of them. Opportunities to change the outcome of those games were there, but the Switchbacks just couldn't finish.

That fact gives forward Deshane Beckford hope for the remainder of the season.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"Now is the time to really stick as a team. It's best to go through that early in the season than come October. ... You see nobody (has really) run over us, it's always we fight to the end. I think right now we're just in that patch where everything is going wrong for us.," Beckford said.

There have been issues in both the attack and defense for Colorado Springs of late. While the Switchbacks' attacking woes have been noticeable, the defense buoyed them in five wins. In May, that defense went missing as they gave up at least a goal in the first 16 minutes of each of the four games.

Hogan said he thinks the key to success is locking in defensively from the start, instead of kicking into gear after giving up a goal.

When asked which area most needs improvement, Hogan said his team simply needs more goals.

While the club did acquire former Indy Eleven forward Jonas Fjeldberg in May, he's still 10 days away from seeing action, Hogan said. He said the remedy has been getting back to basics.

"The last two years we’ve had goal scorers or players who’ve come back from, let's say, not so good seasons prior and showing up and just put the ball on it," Hogan said. "This hasn’t got a group where a Hadji (Barry) or Michee (Ngalina) have taken over a game. It’s a collective group.“