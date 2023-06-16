Saturday night could be a special one for the Switchbacks.

Following last week's 4-0 victory over Orange County SC to snap a five-game losing streak, Colorado Springs hosts Las Vegas Lights FC at 7 p.m. The final game, of what has been a three-match homestand for the Switchbacks, is a winnable one as Lights FC enters play Saturday with a 1-6-6 record and the fewest number of wins and points in the USL Championship. As such, Las Vegas is in the 12th-place basement of the Western Conference.

Even better for Colorado Springs is that fans could see not one, but two new players take the pitch for the Switchbacks. Wednesday, the club acquired former Indy Eleven forward Juan Tejada. A release from Colorado Springs said Tejada would be considered for selection Saturday, but it would be quite the turnaround for him enter the game in such a short amount of time. Another former Indy Eleven forward, Jonas Fjeldberg, seems likely to make his debut for the Switchbacks.

Last week, Colorado Springs head coach Stephen Hogan said the Norwegian forward has been dealing with a lower body injury while improving his cardio to play at altitude. Hogan targeted the Switchbacks' tilt against Las Vegas for a potential debut.

Regardless of who takes the field, Saturday will be an opportunity for Colorado Springs to prove it has turned the corner in terms of its attack.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The four goals the Switchbacks scored against Orange County were the most they scored all season and the most the club has scored in a single match since October of last season

The matchup is made more tantalizing for the Colorado Springs side as Las Vegas played Wednesday in a losing effort to Western Conference leading El Paso Locomotive FC. Las Vegas has dropped three of its last four contests.

Defender Lucas Stauffer leads Las Vegas in assists with three. Five members on the team are tied for the lead in goals with two. Switchbacks forward Romario Williams leads in goals with five. Forward Deshane Beckford leads in assists with three.