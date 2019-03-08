The hope for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC heading into Saturday’s United Soccer League Championship opener at LA Galaxy II is the preseason provided the club a head start on fixing one issue that plagued the team a year ago, results on the road.
As part of the preparations for the upcoming season, the Switchbacks traveled to Salt Lake to participate against other Championship clubs in the Wasatch Winter Cup hosted by Real Monarchs.
The club beat Reno, 4-1 in the opener, and earned a 2-2 draw with the hosts to claim the preseason tournament, good for four points had it been the regular season. A year ago, the club earned just nine points away from Weidner Field and missed the playoffs, not that coach Steve Trittschuh needed a reminder.
“We got five results on the road last year, I think just two of them were wins,” Trittschuh said. “We need a better mentality when we go on the road to get a result, whether that’s a win or getting a point out of it. That’s what we’ve been talking about all preseason. We need to take that into the game on Saturday.”
The trip to Utah was the first time the club participated in a preseason tournament. Captain Jordan Burt said there were benefits that went beyond the competition against league opponents, though that’s necessary too.
“We got a lot teams in this league that are playing MLS sides four or five times,” Burt said after a short training Thursday at Pride Soccer Complex. “At a minimum, that’s what we needed.”
Additionally, the club featuring plenty of new faces from a year ago was forced to spend time together, as the accommodations were something of a college experience.
“We got put into literally a dormitory where we pretty much all had to share space. Played a ton of cards, a lot of ping pong, I think I won most of the time,” Burt said.
“I wish we could’ve stayed longer because guys just had a blast off the field, which is really important.”
Trittschuh also said he wouldn’t have minded a longer stay.
“We were only there for like four days or so, but that goes a long way,” the coach said.
“That’s part of the preseason, trying to get to know everybody and trying get to know, personally, what everybody is about.”
One of the standouts from the preseason trip was Mike Seth, who scored in each match, after returning to the Switchbacks after spending last season playing a variety of roles in 13 appearances for San Antonio.
“There were kind of ups and downs,” Seth said. “I’m just working my way through it. I’m glad to be back here.”
And Trittschuh is glad to have the forward back after the club struggled to finish around the goal a year ago.
“He wasn’t used as a forward in San Antonio this last season, but I know what Mike’s capable of,” Trittschuh said. “He gets himself in good positions in the box and he finishes chances.”
Seth figures to get a chance Saturday with just four forwards listed on a 15-man roster, including Matt Hundley, an 18-year-old who was announced as a loanee on Wednesday.
The only bad thing to come out of the preseason is a knock to midfielder Jordan Schweitzer, who is not expected to play Saturday. The team trained with that in mind this week, moving the versatile captain from right back into the midfield.
“I just don’t want to chance him this time of the year, first game,” Trittschuh said.
“I want him ready to go for the Sacramento game when we come back home.”
The 15-man roster also included Rapids loanee Sam Raben, who was recalled to club for the weekend after Axel Sjöberg was sent off last weekend.
“I think is one of our best preseasons since I’ve been here,” said Burt, the only player to spend all five seasons with the club. “One, we got a couple good games in Salt Lake, then just the standard of play has been higher from the get go.”
The club will figure out if that's rewarded when it counts on Saturday.