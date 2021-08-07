With 4,000 give-away lightsabers helping to illuminate Weidner Field Saturday night, Hadji Barry made more Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC history.
Barry broke the franchise all-time record for goals in a season – 15 – while teammate Andre Lewis scored his first two goals to help the home club to a 4-2 victory over Hartford Athletic in front of 6,570 on Galactic Night.
“He’s best player in the league right now,” Switchbacks coach Brenden Burke said about Barry.
Barry put the Switchbacks up 1-0 in the 18th minute when he converted a penalty kick from 12 yards. Barry’s blast past Hartford goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell put him one ahead of Like Vercollone on the team’s all-time single-season list.
Vercollone, the first player selected in Switchbacks history in 2014, scored 14 goals in 26 games during the 2015 campaign. It took the man from Guinea just 16 games – the Switchbacks still have 16 more to play in the regular season – to pass the former Switchbacks striker.
A video of a pre-recorded message from Vercollone congratulating Barry was played on the jumbotron at halftime.
“Hadji is an excellent player,” Switchbacks defender Matt Mahoney said. “It’s not just what Hadji does in scoring the goals. It’s the buildup as well. He’s a big part of the defensive work to creating goals.”
The Switchbacks had a true international flavor by featuring a starting 11 of players from nine different countries. Lewis, a native of Jamaica, scored his two goals in a span of 12 minutes in the second half. The first came via an assist from fellow countryman Deshane Beckford, while the second was assisted by Michee Ngalina of the Congo.
It was Ngalina’s USL Championship Western Conference-leading seventh assist of the season.
“To see Dre’s Jamaican friend Becky get the first one to him was special,” Mahoney said.
Ngalina scored his fifth goal of the season in the 39th minute to give the Switchbacks a 2-1 lead. He celebrated by doing six front flips to the delight of his teammates and the crowd. Even Yoda would have been impressed with Ngalina’s athleticism.
“I was right next to him when he was doing those flips,” Mahoney said. “Anytime he’s doing that, it’s a good thing. That means he’s scored a goal.”
The Switchbacks (7-6-3-, 24 points) earned three points with the victory and vaulted into third place in the Mountain Division.
Hartford (7-5-3, 24) is fourth in the Atlantic Division.
The teams are not scheduled to meet again during the regular season.
The Switchbacks have a quick turnaround with a game at Memphis 901 FC on Tuesday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN Deportes.