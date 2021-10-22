The Colorado Springs Switchbacks scored another stoppage-time goal to draw with Real Monarchs SLC 1-1, keeping their quest for a home playoff game alive.
Midfielder Andre Lewis scored off a header in the 95th minute, staving off what could have been a disastrous night for the Switchbacks who were in danger of falling to the Monarchs despite having a man advantage for the majority of the match.
Lewis' header floated just over Monarchs keeper Jeff Dewsnup, spoiling an incredible effort in which he had kept Colorado out of the goal for the entire match prior to that point.
The Switchbacks got an early advantage with Real Monarchs playing with ten men after midfielder Julio Benitez was issued a red card in the 14th minute. Dewsnup kept Real Monarchs in it with a series of saves, perhaps none more spectacular than stopping Switchbacks star forward Hadji Barry on a penalty kick late in the first half. The stop denied Barry a chance at breaking the USL Championship record for most goals in a season.
The Monarchs carried Dewsnup's momentum into the second half, with a goal from defender Kyle Adams in the 48th minute off a low cross. Dewsnup came up with save after save in the second half, denying the Switchbacks in the 57th and 71st minutes. Colorado Springs keeper Sean Melvin had an amazing save of his own in the 61st minute, stopping Monarchs' forward Max Mata's attempt after the Switchbacks failed to clear the ball.
A loss would have meant San Antonio FC, whom Colorado Springs is tied with in playoff standings, could have clinched a home playoff game with a win over Austin Bold FC Saturday. Friday's result means that regardless of how San Antonio's match plays out tomorrow, the Switchbacks will be in all likelihood playing a winner-take-all match for the home playoff game at San Antonio Oct. 30.