Defender Matt Mahoney used one word to describe how the Colorado Springs Switchbacks were approaching Wednesday's season opener against El Paso Locomotive FC.

Energy.

Being the team with fresh legs after host El Paso played against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, team captain Mahoney's expectation was that the Switchbacks would come out with a natural energy. The Switchbacks played with energy all night and came away with a 2-1 victory and three points after defender Duke Lacroix scored the club's go-ahead goal in stoppage time.

Colorado Springs' second ever win over El Paso came in the 93rd minute off a counter attack. Forward Aaron Wheeler won the ball deep in Switchbacks' territory form El Paso forward Ricardo Zacarias. Wheeler played the ball across the field to forward Deshane Beckford, who passed the ball back across the field to a streaking Lacroix, who had a step on an El Paso defender. Lacroix shot the ball behind El Paso keeper Benny Diaz where it rolled into the back corner of the net.

Mahoney hug tackled his fellow defender in celebration while members of El Paso collapsed to the pitch in defeat.

All three players involved in that late goal were substitutions for Colorado Springs with Lacroix and Wheeler entering in the 76th minute and Beckford in the 68th.

Another objective Mahoney outlined before Wednesday is to show the league that the Switchbacks are still as dangerous offensively as they were a season ago in which they scored 64 goals.

The club couldn't have asked for a better start to the match with midfielder Jairo Henriquez scoring the first goal of the game in just the second minute.

The Salvadoran midfielder took the air of out of Southwest University Park, sending a strike just outside the six-yard-box, past Diaz and into the top corner of the net courtesy of a low cross form Jamaican forward Maalique Foster.

The Switchbacks kept the pressure on El Paso throughout the first half with a trio of corner kicks in the 33rd and 35th minutes. In Colorado Springs' first corner kick in the 35th, Henriquez launched a ball that led to a dangerous header from Mahoney but it was saved by Diaz.

In the 38th, Jamaican forward Romario Williams nearly put Colorado Springs up 2-0, intercepting a bad pass from Diaz but his shot rolled wide right.

El Paso got an equalizer from Zacarias in the 48th minute.

The win is the first for Stephen Hogan who was named the club's fourth head coach back in January. Hogan succeeded Brendan Burke who moved on to be an assistant coach for Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo in the offseason.

Hogan will have his Weidner Field debut as the Switchbacks head coach Saturday when the team hosts Hartford Athletic.