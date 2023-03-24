The Switchbacks will know a lot more about their club after Saturday night when they face the USL Championship's current title holder, San Antonio FC.

Saturday's game marks the first time the two clubs have met since last year's Western Conference Final that SAFC won 2-0. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Both clubs will be hungry for a victory as the two enter Saturday's contest with 1-0-1 records.Colorado Springs defeated El Paso Locomotive FC and then drew with Hartford Athletic. San Antonio beat Oakland Roots SC then tied Loudoun United FC.

One thing to watch Saturday will be whether forward Deshane Beckford cracks Colorado Springs' starting 11. Beckford played for San Antonio last season.

More so than personal narratives, Beckford has made an instant impact for Colorado Springs in the club's first two matches, recording assists on two of the team's three goals this season.

Beckford assisted midfielder Zach Zandi's game-tying goal in the 88th minute against Hartford and assisted defender Markhus Duke Lacroix's go-ahead goal in the 93rd minute of play against El Paso.

He leads Colorado Springs in assists, whereas Zandi, Lacroix and midfielder Jairo Henriquez lead the club in goals, with one apiece

Defender Lamar Batista leads San Antonio with two goals. Batista, midfielder Victor Giro and forward Justin Dhillon each have one assist on the year.