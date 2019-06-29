Switchbacks FC’s first trip to Austin will be tough to forget, and not in a good way.
The first-year United Soccer League Championship side blasted visiting Colorado Springs by a 5-0 score Saturday in their first meeting.
The Switchbacks had their share of chances early, earning a handful of corner kicks and creating chances in the run of play but failed to produce an early goal.
Andre Lima’s goal 13 minutes in opened the floodgates for the hosts.
Lima added a second when he was left alone in the box and pushed a header past Switchbacks’ keeper Andre Rawls in the 20th minute. Francis Atuahene made it 3-0 Austin with a shot from distance around the half-hour mark.
Xavier Baez added to the onslaught early in the second half before Switchbacks captain Jordan Burt put the final goal in his own net, a fitting end to a rough one for Steve Trittshuh’s squad.
The Switchbacks owned an edge in shots at the break, but problems finishing haunted the struggling club once again, and Austin dominated possession and chances in the second half.
Austin Dewing, a recent acquisition who came on as a second-half substitute, nearly broke through late, but Bold goalkeeper Diego Restrepo reached with one hand and batted the ball off frame in the final seconds .