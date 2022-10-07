Following the Switchbacks' 2-1 loss to Detroit City FC Sept. 10, head coach Brendan Burke said Colorado Springs' sole focus was to secure a home playoff game at Weidner Field. He said it would be a "massive step forward for the franchise."
Colorado Springs took that step Wednesday, doing what had never been done before in defeating El Paso Locomotive FC 4-1 behind a hat trick from forward Michee Ngalina. As a result, the Switchbacks will host a yet-to-be-determined opponent at Weidner Field on Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. for the opening round of the USL Championship playoffs. Colorado Springs announced the kickoff time Friday.
The match will be the second home playoff game for the Switchbacks in franchise history and the first ever at Weidner Field which opened in the spring of 2021.
The Switchbacks lost the first home playoff 2-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps 2 in 2016.