Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's schedule got its first coronavirus-related shake-up Wednesday afternoon.
Austin Bold, which was supposed to visit Weidner Field on Sunday afternoon, shared that a "covered person," someone in the traveling party, tested positive. The Bold also postponed a match Thursday against FC Tulsa.
"The postponement comes out of an abundance of caution following one of Austin Bold FC’s covered persons testing positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing. Both matches will be rescheduled to a later date to be determined upon approval from the league," Austin Bold's release reads.
After the postponement, Switchbacks FC's next scheduled match is Aug. 1 against Real Monarchs. The Switchbacks and Monarchs played an exciting 3-3 draw Saturday.
Andre Lewis was sent off of Saturday's match after receiving two yellow cards. His suspension will be served Aug. 1.
Ahead of Saturday's match, Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said his team had received negative coronavirus test results across the board.