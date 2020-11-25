The most recent addition to Switchbacks FC brings World Cup experience to Colorado Springs.
Jose Torres, a midfielder whose signing was announced by Switchbacks FC on Wednesday afternoon, made 26 appearances with the U.S. men's team. One of those appearances came at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when Torres started a group-stage match against Slovenia. He also helped the U.S. win the Gold Cup in 2013, the year of his most recent international experience.
"José is not only experienced at the highest levels of the game, he is an experienced winner at the highest levels of the game. He brings exceptional talent to the group and is an incredible human being that fits our culture," Switchbacks general manager, Brian Crookham said in the club's release. "His signing is a major step forward for the club as we look to create a competitive and entertaining product."
Torres made his professional debut in 2006 with Pachuca in Liga MX, the top division in Mexico. After 151 appearances for Pachuca from 2006-2013, he moved to Tigres UANL and later Puebla. He was a part of four Liga MX championship sides before moving to a U.S. club for the first time in his career.
Torres joins the 2021 Switchbacks roster which includes Rony Argueta, Andre Lewis, Sean Melvin, Austin Dewing, George Lebese and Aidan Daniels.
"I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and for the season to start winning games," Torres said.
Former Switchbacks coach lands new job
When Alan Koch resigned as coach of Switchbacks FC after the 2020 season, he told The Gazette his next job would be close to his family's home in Canada.
That ended up being the case, as Koch was announced as the next coach of Canadian Premier League club FC Edmonton on Tuesday.
“I left Canada to gain additional professional experience, but am incredibly excited that this opportunity allows me to further my career while staying close to family," Koch said in FC Edmonton's release. "The Canadian Premier League is a welcome opportunity for Canadian players and coaches, and I will work relentlessly to help FC Edmonton achieve its goals. I cannot wait to meet the club staff, players, partners, and supporters groups.”
Switchbacks FC is in the process of hiring Koch's replacement.