Colorado Springs Switchbacks did some international business to bring midfielder Beverly Makangila to town.
After the 20-year-old midfielder made his United Soccer League Championship debut with first-year club San Diego Loyal in 2020, Switchbacks FC reached a transfer agreement with MFK Vyskov in the Czech Republic for the Congolese midfielder’s services. Terms of the agreement were not released, but Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke is happy to have Makangila on his first Switchbacks squad.
"Beverly is a player that we have tracked for a few years now and it is a big win for us to acquire his services for the 2021 season and beyond," Burke said in the club’s release. "He had a good but limited introduction to the league last year in San Diego and we are excited to have him settle in Colorado Springs over the next few weeks and months. Beverly has all of the tools to succeed at this level and beyond and our hope is that he will compete for a place in our midfield immediately upon his arrival."
During his lstint in San Diego, playeing for American soccer legend Landon Donovan, Makangila made six appearances for the Loyal, playing nearly 300 minutes and playing the full 90 against Tacoma Defiance and Orange County. Prior to playing in the United States, Makangila played in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s top league.
"I want to thank Coach Brendan and the Switchbacks organization for this opportunity. It is an exciting time for football in Colorado Springs, I am so happy to join the club," Makangila said in the release. "I can't wait to meet my teammates and the fans. See you soon."