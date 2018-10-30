A long-rumored affiliation agreement between Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids and United Soccer League Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC became reality at Tuesday's news conference at Jack Quinn’s in downtown Colorado Springs.
The Switchbacks expect to have the services of at least four Rapids players, starting in 2019, on a season-long basis with more players potentially available on more temporary loans.
“We’ll have four players, as a minimum, that will be here for the season,” Switchbacks FC president Nick Ragain said in an exclusive conversation with The Gazette in early October.
With the Rapids still responsible for the salaries of players loaned out, the Switchbacks also anticipate being able to spread the budget for player salaries on a smaller pool of players.
“After talking to everybody, we’re encouraged. We’re confident it’s something that’s good, that’s certainly helpful to (coach) Steve (Trittschuh). It gets him more resources,” Ragain said. “We’ll have a fewer number of players we’ll have to sign, and so the dollars that we can spend per player will go up.”
For the Switchbacks, who have missed the postseason in each of the past two seasons amid an expanding USL, an affiliation agreement was important to keep pace with the league.
“When we think about what we need to compete and represent Colorado Springs well, and we look around at other teams that look like us, and we say ‘What are they doing?’ They have affiliations. Some of those affiliations are substantial,” Ragain said. “Ours will not be as substantial, but it’s going to be a solid relationship. I’m excited about both relationships on the team side, as a priority - that’s the whole reason we’re doing it - then, there’s also going to be carryovers to the front office side that I think will help both organizations.”
Beyond the loaning of players, Ragain said there will be some correspondence on things like scouting and marketing with things like a ticket package featuring tickets to matches in Commerce City and Colorado Springs a possibility.
Previously, Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh and his staff have handled the scouting and acquisition of players.
“Steve is going to have more support now as well,” Ragain said. “Steve has carried the water.”
The positives come with a drawback that the Switchbacks’ front office considers to be a small one. The Rapids and senior director of soccer development/USL general manager Brian Crookham will have a say on player personnel and technical decisions. The relationships Trittschuh established as a former Rapids player and assistant coach seems to have helped eased any concerns the front office might have.
“Ultimately, it boils down to relationships and trust.There’s a lot of relationships and a lot of trust, so we’re really encouraged,” Ragain said. “When we talk to other teams around the league that have had affiliations, they say it doesn’t matter what you have on paper. It’s all about relationships. If you don’t have a good relationship, it doesn’t mean anything.”
The Switchbacks are set to play the 2019 season at Weidner Field before a hopeful move to a new downtown for the 2020 season.
Stay with The Gazette for more from Tuesday’s press conference.