Switchbacks FC announced Monday multiple community initiatives to help the Colorado Springs community affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Switchbacks team-signed scarves & flags are for sale with 100% proceeds benefiting Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and "Delivering Food and Love" for the Senior Resource Council. Find them here.

Switchbacks Star Wars warm-up jerseys are available for auction with 100% proceeds benefiting Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and "Delivering Food and Love" for the Senior Resource Council. Find them here.

A portion of proceeds from Switchbacks 2021 Downtown Deposits will also be donated to Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and the Senior Resource Council. You can reserve your spot here.

Switchbacks staff will volunteer at Care & Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to help serve food.