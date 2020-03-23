Switchbacks Players Joined by Star Wars Characters for St. Francis Medical Center Visit
Buy Now

Kayden Tatekey, 4, looks up at an actor dressed as Darth Vader, who was accompanied Thursday by Switchbacks players Ibrahim Yaro, left, and Jordan Schweitzer outside the newborn intensive care unit at St. Francis Medical Center where his parents are staying with their newborn. The group was joined by Switchbacks center midfielder Kwasi Donsu and other actors dressed as characters from “Star Wars” for their hospital visit before the Switchbacks Cancer Awareness match June 8, which will be a “Star Wars” night. The team will be auctioning off R2-D2 warmup jerseys that they will wear that day. Proceeds will go to the Penrose-St. Francis Health Foundation.

Starstruck by Darth Vader

 PARKER SEIBOLD, THE GAZETTE

Switchbacks FC announced Monday multiple community initiatives to help the Colorado Springs community affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Switchbacks team-signed scarves & flags are for sale with 100% proceeds benefiting Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and "Delivering Food and Love" for the Senior Resource Council. Find them here.

Switchbacks Star Wars warm-up jerseys are available for auction with 100% proceeds benefiting Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and "Delivering Food and Love" for the Senior Resource Council. Find them here.

A portion of proceeds from Switchbacks 2021 Downtown Deposits will also be donated to Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and the Senior Resource Council. You can reserve your spot here.

Switchbacks staff will volunteer at Care & Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to help serve food.

Tags

Load comments